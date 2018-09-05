हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stree collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer packs a punch at box office

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree' is high on the buzzword. The film released on August 30 and has created quite an impression. The horror-comedy has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. People are urging each other to watch the film as it is high on the entertainment quotient.  On its opening day, the film had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

The latest collections of the film are now out and the Amar Kaushik directorial is winning hearts at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Stree is SENSATIONAL... Has cast a spell at the BO... Day 5 [Tue] - working day - was the true test for #Stree... ROCK-SOLID biz on Day 5 proves it’s not in a mood to slow down... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr. Total: ₹ 48.34 cr. India biz.”

In yet another tweet, he wrote, “#Stree will cruise past ₹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6; Wed]... Trending is better than #SKTKS [Week 1: ₹ 45.94 cr] and #Raazi [Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr]… Will it breach ₹ 100 cr mark? Depends on how it fares in Week 2... It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now!”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers

