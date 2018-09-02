हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Stree day 2 collections: Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy picks up pace at Box Office

The day 2 collections of the film are now out 

Stree day 2 collections: Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s horror comedy picks up pace at Box Office

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy 'Stree' has been positively received by the audience as well as critics. The film has earned rave reviews and people are lauding the actors for their performance. On its opening day, the film had performed better than it was expected. 'Stree' minted over Rs 6.82 Cr on its opening day.

The day 2 collections of the film are now out and the Amar Kaushik directorial seems to be winning hearts at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2... The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 17.69 cr. India biz.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

According to Maddock Films, the makers, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

