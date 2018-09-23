हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

'Stree' maintains its stronghold on Box Office, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have a reason to smile

Be it the unique storyline, foot-tapping songs and incredible performances by the actors, the film is a super-hit already!

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree' has emerged a box office winner. The horror-comedy and has been well received by the audience as well as critics and the 'Stree' team has all the reasons to smile. The film did better than expected on its opening day and continues to rake in moolah at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Stree is back in form on fourth Sat... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 116.23 cr. India biz.”

Right from when the trailer unveiled, the movie had created quite a buzz. Be it the unique storyline, foot-tapping songs and incredible performances by the actors, the film is a super-hit already!

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

After such immense success, we wonder if the film will have a sequel. Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao had earlier told PTI,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"

