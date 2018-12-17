'Stree' producer Dinesh Vijan teams up with Rajkummar Rao for another project

New Delhi: After the immense success of 'Stree', producer Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao have teamed up for yet another untitled film. The film will be yet another horror-comedy and will also have 'Fukrey' fame Varun Sharma on board.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... After the humongous success of #Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao team up for a horror-comedy yet again... Not titled yet... Costars Varun Sharma... #Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is creative director... Starts early 2020.”

In yet another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “More on producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao project... Rajkummar Rao plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters... Filming starts early 2019... Jan 2020 release.”

Talking about 'Stree', the film is a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film had created quite a buzz and the expectations from the film were high. 'Stree' rightfully met the audience's expectations and sent cash registers ringing at the box office. The immense success of the film proves that content is king when it comes to Bollywood! 'Stree' hit the screens on August 31 and earned over Rs 129 Cr at the box office.