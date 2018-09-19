हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy is unstoppable at the Box Office

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.  

Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy is unstoppable at the Box Office

Mumbai: Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy 'Stree' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has turned out to be a massive success. The film has become the ninth flick of the year to score over a century at the Box Office.

Trade Analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

He wrote: "#Stree is UNSTOPPABLE... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 109.65 cr. India biz. (sic)."

With a fresh on-screen pairing and an unusual storyline, 'Stree' has impressed moviegoers across the country. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

According to Maddock Films, the makers, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. Stree has given her career the much-needed boost and turned out to be one of her most successful films.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry. Stree has struck gold at the Box Office for Rajkummar.

The 'Stree' team recently had a success bash to celebrate the film's glorious run at the Box Office. Here's wishing the cast and crew hearty congratulations.

Rajkummar RaoShraddha KapoorstreeStree Box Office collectionhorror comedy

