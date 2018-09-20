हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film remains rock-steady at the Box Office

The film has scored a century at the Box Office and is going steady.  

Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao&#039;s film remains rock-steady at the Box Office

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree has turned out to be a super-hit. The horror-comedy which has brought together the two actors together for the first time has surprised trade experts by performing so well at the Box Office.

The film has scored a century at the Box Office and is going steady.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

"#Stree [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.42 cr. Total: ₹ 111.07 cr. India biz. (sic)."

Bollywood has seldom seen films produced in this genre. The comedy film with slices of horror beautifully woven into the narrative is a refreshing watch. Moreover, with method actors on board, Stree automatically becomes a 'must watch'.

'Stree' has impressed moviegoers across the country. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers. 

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. Stree has given her career the much-needed boost and turned out to be one of her most successful films.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry. Stree has struck gold at the Box Office for Rajkummar.

The 'Stree' team recently had a success bash to celebrate the film's glorious run at the Box Office. Here's wishing the cast and crew hearty congratulations.

