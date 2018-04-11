Student of the Year 2: Ananya Panday is a star in the making and these pics are proofs

Mumbai: Ananya Panday, daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday is all set to make a splash on the silver screen. The young girl has been launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in the sequel to Student of the Year.

The film co-starring Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria has gone on floors and is expected to hit theatres on November 23 this year.

Bhavana, who is proud of her little daughter took to Twitter to express her happiness. She wrote: "So proud of you my baby @ananyapanday Cant wait to see you shine on the big screen Thank you so much @dharmamovies @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 @apoorva1972 (sic)."

Ananya is already a star in the making. She is pretty and stylish too.

Her Instagram posts are proofs.

Here's taking a look at some of them.

Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday (son of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki and Deanne Panday) is quite popular on social media. The two keep expressing their sibling love for each other on the internet.

Ananya made her grand debut at Le Bal in Paris last year. Le Bal or Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris is a fashion event which is held annually in the month of November. Young girls from eminent families from across the globe team up to make the event a grand affair and display their style statement by wearing couture designer wear. Ananya made heads turn at the event and headlines in India for her achievement.