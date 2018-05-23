Student of the Year 2 motion posters out; Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria turn cool students—Watch

New Delhi: The second instalment of Student of the Year is slated to hit screens on November 23 this year. Starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff, the movie went on floors in April 2018. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and has been produced by Karan Johar. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared the movies motion posters. The three lead actors look like cool students in the posters and looks like the countdown for the film's release has begun!

Check out these posters along with their interesting captions.

This poster featuring Tiger Shroff is captioned as-"Coming to steal your hearts with his smooth moves!

This poster features Ananya Panday and the caption is- "Hey, turn back because you'd wanna look at this girl again and again!

The poster featuring Tara Sutaria has the caption- "Damn, she got them looks and is ready to slay the big screens!

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday will make her debut in the film. 'Student of the Year 2' will also mark Tara Sutaria's debut in Bollywood.

The first instalment of Student of the Year had Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. All three actors made their debut through SOTY and are well-known actors of Bollywood today. 'Student Of The Year' hit the theatres on October 19, 2012, and was directed by Karan Johar.

With just 6 months to go for the film, are you as excited for its release as our glamorous students