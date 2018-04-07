Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey leave for Dehradun, to begin shoot on April 7

Tiger Shroff, whose recent release 'Baaghi 2' has been raking in the moolah at the Box Office, is all set for his next venture. As per the industry buzz, the young star has been roped in for the second instalment of Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'.

Tiger has starred in movies like 'Heropanti', 'Baaghi', 'A Flying Jatt' and 'Munna Michael' and this will be the first time, he will be trying out a completely different genre.

Meanwhile, the actor was on Saturday spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Dehradun where the movie shoot will take place. As per reports, Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey, who is a debutant, has been finalised to play the female lead in the movie.

Days back, Ananya was also clicked at the airport leaving for Dehradun with the movie's director Punit Malhotra. The film will also mark the debut of another stunning girl Tara Sutaria. The movie will be helmed under KJo's home banner Dharma Productions and is set to go on floors on April 7.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film's development saying that the SOTY2 will have a two-month shooting schedule in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh. Later, the crew will head to Delhi where they will shoot for another week-long schedule. Shooting is also likely to take place in Mumbai and Pune.

The source also told the website that "Earlier, the crew was scheduled to shoot a dance song in Mumbai. However, after some changes, the song is now scheduled to be shot in June."

Last year in November, KJo revealed the first look of the film featuring Tiger Shroff on the official page of Dharma Productions.

Check his post:

'Student of the Year 2' is scheduled for release on November 23.