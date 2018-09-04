Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled body, ripped abs after completing climax scene

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is just five films old in the film industry but he is one of those busy bee actors today. With shooting music videos and Karan Johar-Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2' and gearing up for an action-entertainer alongside Hrithik Roshan, the actor has a tight schedule.

The 28-year-old, who is known to be very active on the social media and keeps on sharing his photos and workout videos, recently shared a still from his upcoming film SOTY 2. Tiger announced that the team of SOTY 2 has finished shooting the climax sequence and his latest Instagram photo was from 'Between The Shot'.

Wearing a red shorts look, Tiger flaunts his biceps and chiselled body as he captioned the post writing, "#soty2 #climaxcomplete#exhausted #bts," read the caption of the post from the 'Baaghi' star."

#soty2 #climaxcomplete #exhausted #bts A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 3, 2018 at 5:18am PDT

In April, the team had wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dehradun. 'SOTY 2' is the second edition of one of Karan Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

While the 'Heropanti' star is the leader of the student brat pack, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the female leads of this second edition. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on May 10, 2019.

In the meantime, Tiger is rumoured to be dating his 'Baaghi 2' co-star Disha Patani. Though both actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, rumour mills are continuously at work to find out what's brewing between them.