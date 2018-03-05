Subedar Joginder Singh biopic official poster out! Check inside

New Delhi: The biopic based on the life and times of Subedar Joginder Singh will present the story of his valour and bravery. Popular Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal plays the titular role of Subedar Joginder Singh.

The makers have unveiled the first official poster of the film.

Check it out here:

The film is a tale of his passion and dedication towards serving the nation. The Subedar fought the Chinese during the Indo-China war of 1962. But, the film, inspired by the life of Subedar is all set to bring this man, who is synonymous with the courage and is an epitome of self-sacrifice and extraordinary bravery, back to life.

The makers have delved into the history to bring out the events and incidents of his life, most authentically.

The movie has been shot in extreme weather conditions of Suratgarh, where the mercury soared to a melting level, and it has been filmed in the bone-chilling climate of Drass, Kargil where the temperature drops below freezing point!

Seven Colors Motion Picture Pvt. Ltd has produced the venture as Punjabi cinema is widely being appreciated.

This much-anticipated biopic of the Param Vir Chakra recipient ‘Subedar Joginder Singh’ is all set to release on April 6, 2018.