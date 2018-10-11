हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor out of Gulshan Kumar biopic

Kapoor of 'Jolly LLB' fame, was to direct Gulshan Kumar biopic, titled Mogul.   

Mumbai: Subhash Kapoor will no longer be directing Gulshan Kumar biopic, which was earlier going to be produced by Aamir Khan.

Kapoor of 'Jolly LLB' fame, was to direct Gulshan Kumar biopic, titled Mogul. 

Without taking any names, Aamir in a statement Wednesday announced his decision to step away from a future project because it would have meant collaborating with someone accused of sexual harassment.

When contacted about Aamir's decision to part ways with the project, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series told PTI, "He (Aamir) doesn't want to work with Subhash Kapoor because of his unfinished case."

When asked whether T-Series will work with Kapoor, Bhushan told PTI, "No.. We won't. We are not making (the film) with him." 

Kapoor remained unavailable for comment. He was accused of molestation by a female actor.

"Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is sub-judice, and that the legal process is in motion," the statement from Aamir and wife Kiran Rao read.

"So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film. We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case," it said. 

