Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga Box Office collections: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer crosses Rs 70 cr mark

The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's maiden outing together 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' not only earned rave reviews from the viewers but also earned well at the Box Office. The audience has given it a big thumbs up and no wonder it's still going strong at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the week one Box Office collections of the movie. He wrote: #SuiDhaaga saw a big decline on Day 8, but regained lost ground on Day 9 and Day 10... #AndhaDhun and #Venom have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 71.70 cr. India biz... 1100 screens in Week 2.

#SuiDhaaga biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 62.50 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 9.20 cr

Total: ₹ 71.70 cr

India biz.

Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 74.86%

Note: Cinemas on strike in Madhya Pradesh in its Weekend 2.

The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. 'Sui Dhaaga' hit the screens on September 28, 2018. 

Sui DhaagaSui Dhaaga collectionssui dhaaga box office collectionsVarun DhawanAnushka SharmaBollywood

