Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga Box Office collections: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer packs a solid punch

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's maiden outing together 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' has set the Box Office on fire. It has been well appreciated by the audiences as is evident from the solid week one standing on the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the week one Box Office collections of the movie. He wrote: “#SuiDhaaga has a SOLID Week 1... Witnessed strong trending from Day 1 to Day 5 [national holiday], but slipped on Day 6 and Day 7... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 62.50 cr. India biz.”

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

'Sui Dhaaga' hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Looks like fans have really liked Varun and Anushka's pairing together!

 

 

