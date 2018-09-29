Sui Dhaaga day 1 collections: Varun Dhawan- Anushka Sharma starrer off to a promising start

New Delhi: Mamta and Mauji aka Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaaga' opened up to a promising start at the box office. The film received a warm welcome from the audience as well as critics and earned positive reviews. Before the release of the film, the 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge had taken social media by storm with various Bollywood celebs trying their hands at it. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka have been paired opposite each other. The movie has been high on buzzword ever since the first look of two actors came out.

The first day collections of the film are out and it is off to a promising start. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, '' SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz."

In another tweet, he wrote, "While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes."

The story of 'Sui Dhaaga' revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts. Both Varun and Anushka, who are quite glamorous in real life, turned into simple tailors for the film and the transformation is indeed remarkable!

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is presented by the Yash Raj Films' banner.