Sui Dhaaga: Here's how Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the film - See pic

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma has started working on her next project, 'Sui Dhaaga' and just like her co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress will be seen in a completely de-glam avatar.

The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share a new pic from the film. She posted the picture with a caption saying, "Katran se buni kahaani, paiband laga ke sunani @SuiDhaagaFilm | @yrf | #SuiDhaaga | @Varun_dvn."

In the photo, Anushka is seen embroidering with full concentration.

The movie is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma-Sharat Katariya. The flick is based on a social initiative and inspired by 'Make in India'. It is all set to be released on Gandhi Jayanti in 2018.

In the movie, the actress has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan, who is reportedly essaying the role of a tailor.

Last month, Varun revealed his look on Instagram and posted a picture of himself working on a sewing machine with an intense look on his face.

Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film will bring Varun and Anushka together on big screen for the first time.