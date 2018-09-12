हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

'Sui Dhaaga' is a full-on family entertainer: Anushka Sharma

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor said she feels everyone has experienced struggle in their lives. 

&#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; is a full-on family entertainer: Anushka Sharma
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga' says that her film will be a full on family entertainer.

Anushka Sharma was interacting with media at the launch of Times Green Ganesha along with her co-actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday here.

'Sui Dhaaga' is based on the 'Make in India' campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

Talking about the subject of the film, Anushka said, "Our country has produced amazing entrepreneurs over the years. I think start-up and entrepreneurship is big deal over here and we have celebrated that in the film.

"Our characters in this film didn't have the opportunities but they had lot of talent and the kind of struggle our characters go through to achieve their goal is truly an inspiring story."

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor said she feels everyone has experienced struggle in their lives. 

"I believe every individual will connect with this film because we all have experienced struggle in our lives. People will also relate with each character of the film, be it parents, husband or wife in the film. I think this film is a full-on family entertainer.''

"It's very emotional yet funny film and along with that we have tried to give strong message through the film."

'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' is a comedy-drama film directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on September 28.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma moviesAnushka Sharma songsVarun Dhawanvarun dhawan movies

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close