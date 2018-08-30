Sui Dhaaga - Made in India: How Anushka Sharma transformed into Mamta - Watch

Mumbai: As Mamta and Mauji, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are all set to take us to their world of tailoring and embroidery. The two fine actors, who have teamed up for a film as a couple for the first time, have undergone a major transformation to look like a commoner from a humble background.

Heroines usually take hours to get ready when they appear in a glamorous avatar. But Mamta's character helped Anushka get ready in just about 20 minutes.

The actress took to Twitter to share a video that shows how she transformed into Mamta for the film directed by Sharat Katariya.

Anushka also took training in embroidery to do complete justice to the character and give her performance a realistic appeal.

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."

The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.