Sui Dhaaga - Made in India: New poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan out

Mumbai: The makers of Sui Dhaaga - Made in India have unveiled a brand new poster of the film featuring Anushka Sharma as Mamta and Varun Dhawan and Mauji.

The official Twitter account of the film posted: "In just 4 weeks, come witness a story that's 'Mad in India' #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia releases 28 September @yrf | @AnushkaSharma | @Varun_dvn | @Sharatkatariya | #ManeeshSharma (sic)."

Sui Dhaaga- Made In India is Varun and Anushka's first film together as an on-screen couple.

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."

The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.