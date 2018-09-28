हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Critics reaction after watching Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer

This is the first time that the duo has been paired together in a film.

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Critics reaction after watching Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's latest release 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' has hit the screens today. This is the first time that the duo has been paired together in a film.

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

We thought of compiling a list of critics reaction after watching 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Check out what they feel, before you book your weekend tickets:

Director Sharat Katariya does take a few cinematic liberties, but there are enough real moments to move you. In a winning first half, he successfully establishes his main characters and their problems. Smart usage of humour in dialogues ups the entertainment quotient, even when the going gets tough for the characters. Film’s songs and background score lend gravitas to the story. While the narrative doesn’t get too preachy or predictable, the second half is simply convenient. Also, while Mauji’s struggle for self-employment finds ample mention, there isn’t much to justify his excellence in the craft, except his failed legacy. Times Of India.com

Director Sharat Kataria's last film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was appreciated for his knack of capturing the small-town love story between a misfit couple. He brings similar authenticity to 'Sui Dhaaga'. With his writing, he crafts his characters with care and gives us a story that is heartwarming. Varun Dhawan is known to be a director's actor and Sharath gives him to play with. Anushka Sharma shines as the innocent Indian wife, who covers her head with a ghoonghat and yet has the final word in the family. She naturally gets out of her comfort zone and we are glad she chose to be Mamta. Khaleej Times.com
 

 

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanAnushka SharmaSui DhaagaSui Dhaaga reviewsui dhaaga movie review

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close