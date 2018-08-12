हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's video revealing the time of trailer release is epic—Watch

Varun and Anushka took to Twitter to remind us about the trailer release date. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk Varun Dhawan and the gorgeous Anushka Sharma took the internet by storm as soon as their first look from the movie 'Sui Dhaaga' was revealed. Varun and Anushka look radically different in their simple, desi avatars in the film. The first official poster of the movie unveiled two days ago which also announced the trailer release date. The trailer of 'Sui Dhaaga' will be unveiled on August 13!

Varun and Anushka took to Twitter to remind us about the trailer release date. The actors also announced the time when the trailer will be out in the most epic way!

Check out the video here:

Well, that is surely an interesting way to reveal the time and date of the trailer! The excitement level of the film is palpable and people can't wait to watch these two glamorous stars in their 'shudh desi avatars'

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF, 'Sui Dhaaga' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

