Varun Dhawan

Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma are lost in a gaze in the new still — Check out

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28 this year.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who will be seen paired opposite each other in 'Sui Dhaaga' share a great camaraderie together. Their chemistry with each other reflected in several film stills and posters that the makers have teased so far. 

In the latest, Varun shared a fresh still from the film on his Twitter handle and needless to say that like all the previous posters, this one is equally endearing. Check out the still here: 

In the poster, the duo, dressed up as their characters - Mamta and Mauji, are lost in a gaze, as some love sparks seem to flow between the characters. 

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films. The film is reportedly based on  Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries. 

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018. 

In the film, while Varun essays the role of a tailor and an office peon, Anushka will be seen as an embroiderer. 

