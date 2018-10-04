Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer witnesses a decline

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaaga' had opened up to a promising start at box office. The movie has received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics and will inspire one to chase their dreams. Both Varun and Anushka ditched their usual glamorous avatars and played the role of a humble couple in the film. Varun plays Mauji while Anushka plays Mamta, his wife. Mauji is a tailor while Mamta is an embroiderer and the film focuses on how the couple set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The latest collections of the film are out and the movie has now faced a decline.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#SuiDhaaga registers 54.22% decline on Day 6 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Drop in biz was imminent, since Day 5 was a national holiday... Should collect ₹ 62.5 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 59.15 cr. India biz.”

Before the release of the film, the 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge had taken social media by storm with various Bollywood celebs trying their hands at it. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka have been paired opposite each other. The movie has been high on buzzword ever since the first look of two actors came out.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is presented by the Yash Raj Films' banner.

'Sui Dhaaga' released on September 28, 2018.