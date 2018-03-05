Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan gets injured, suffers deep cut on forehead

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh for 'Sui Dhaaga', ended up injuring himself while shooting for a fight sequence on the sets of the film.

A Mid-Day report said that the actor had insisted on performing a fight sequence himself instead of using a body double and met with a freak accident.

Varun, who plays the character Mauji in the film, was shooting for a street brawl. In one part of the scene, he had to roll down a flight of stairs. The report said that while shooting for the sequence, one of the steps in the staircase gave way and in the process, Varun sustained injuries on his head, including a deep cut on his forehead.

The shoot was immediately halted and Varun was given medical treatment for his injuries. As per Mid-Day source, the doctor advised him bed rest for the day. However, the actor refused to take the day off and resumed shooting after taking rest for a few hours. As per the source, Varun was not in the favour of delaying the film schedule.

"Varun is absolutely fine. The doctors tended to him immediately. He was adamant that the shoot cannot stop and returned to the sets immediately despite being in pain and finished the shoot for the day as per production plans," the source told the Mid-Day.

Directed by Sharat Katariya of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' fame, 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role. Set in small-town India, the film will have Varun playing a tailor, while Anushka will play an embroiderer.

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, it is all set to hit the screens on September 28 and may clash with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Rani' at the Box Office.