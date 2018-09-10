Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan looks lovingly at his embroiderer wife Anushka Sharma in the new poster

New Delhi: The makers of Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga released a new poster of the film on Monday. In the poster, Varun is staring at his wife and business partner Anushka with much love while the actress is all smiles and blushing while holding a fabric which has the film title embroidered on it.

Varun took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "There's no partnership stronger than a life partner! Meet Mamta and Mauji in theatres on 28th September #SuiDhaagaPoster | #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia | @AnushkaSharma | #ManeeshSharma | #SharatKatariya | @yrf | @SuiDhaagaFilm."

Anushka too shared the poster on her Twitter handle writing, "From life partners to business partners. Come join Mamta and Mauji on their journey. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia in theatres on 28th September. #SuiDhaagaPoster."

'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' is Varun and Anushka's first film together as an on-screen couple. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Directed by Sharat Kataria, the film is slated to release on September 28 this year.

'Sui Dhaaga' was first announced in July 2017. Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

During a candid chat, Dhawan described his character to be both a tailor and a peon and stated that it had been inspired by the 'Tinkle' comic character Suppandi. Both Varun and Anushka learnt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their roles.

The film has been primarily shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Bhopal and New Delhi.