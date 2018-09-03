हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Sultan China collections: Salman Khan starrer takes a dip at Box Office

The film stars Salman and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's massive blockbuster hit 'Sultan' first released in 2016. The film opened in China this year last month. 'Sultan' was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. The film witnessed a dip and collected Rs 21 crore. He wrote: “#Sultan disappoints in China... The poor trending during weekend indicates that the going will be tough on weekdays... A healthy *lifetime* total, therefore, is ruled out... Fri $ 950,000 Sat $ 1.10 mn Sun $ 970,000 Total: $ 3.02 mn [₹ 21.37 cr]”

The film stars Salman and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. This year Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' received a huge positive response at the Chinese box office giving hope to other filmmakers from Bollywood over tapping the market there.

Salman's blockbuster 'Sultan' has bagged the award for 'Best Action Film' at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. After 'Danga;', Aamir's 'Secret Superstar' starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role fetched a massive positive response from the audiences in China. 

Salman KhanSultanAli Abbas ZafarAnushka SharmaBollywoodsultan china box office

