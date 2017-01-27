'Sultan' Salman Khan meets Ajay Devgn on 'Baadshaho' sets! Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have always been cordial with each other and the two belong to the same league of 90s 'heroes' who tasted superstardom and still enjoy it.

Sallu bhai is known for being a great friend and industry wallahs will easily vouch for it. So, Ajay, who is currently shooting for 'Baadshaho' was recently welcomed by Salman on the sets of his film.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria shared the picture where Salman, Ajay and the director himself can be seen happily getting clicked. Both Salman and Ajay have starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Baadshaho' is an action thriller which stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles. The film is set for release on September 1, 2017.