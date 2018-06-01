हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas recalls meeting Rhea Kapoor for the first time

Veere Di Wedding hit the screens on Friday. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.  

Pic courtesy: @vyas_sumeet

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas, who features in the multi-starrer Veere di Wedding, says he was very quiet and reserved when he met producer Rhea Kapoor for the first time. 

"The first time I went to meet Rhea in her office, I was rather quiet and a little reserved as I generally am in life. After a point she asked me, 'Are you high?' and I was like, 'No, I'm just generally shy in life and besharam in front of the camera'. I guess I'll have to be more cautious to not give out the wrong impression to people by being unusually quiet," Sumeet said in a statement.

