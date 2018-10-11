हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to debut in Bollywood with this Telugu remake

The music was composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj for songs while Smaran did the background.

Suniel Shetty&#039;s son Ahan set to debut in Bollywood with this Telugu remake
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After Athiya Shetty made her starry debut in Bollywood with the remake of 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi, it's time for her brother Ahan to step into the world of movies. Ending days of speculations, it has now been confirmed that he will be making his debut soon.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details about the project. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Suniel Shetty's son Ahan as an actor... An official remake of #Telugu hit #RX100... Await more details!”

Ahan will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film 'RX100' which was written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Telugu superhit 'RX100' featured debutant Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Rao Ramesh and Ramki were cast in supporting roles with Ajay Bhupathi as director.

The music was composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj for songs while Smaran did the background.

Let's see how this star kid fares well at the Box Office! 

Tags:
Ahan Shettyrx100Suniel Shettysunil shetty's sonBollywoodSajid Nadiadwala

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close