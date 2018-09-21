हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Bhaiaji Superhit teaser out - Watch

The film directed by Neerraj Pathak also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.  

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta&#039;s Bhaiaji Superhit teaser out - Watch

Mumbai: The trailer of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta star's much-delayed film Bhaiaji Superhit is out. The film set in the backdrop of Benaras revolves around a local don named  Lal Bhaisahab Dubey played by Sunny. Preity plays his wife Sapna.

The film directed by Neerraj Pathak also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.

Check out the teaser of the film here:

The film comes across as a complete masala entertainer with comedy, action and drama.

The film was announced in 2011. For a variety of reasons, the film couldn't see the light of the day. The film which is way behind its actual release schedule is finally slated to hit theatres on Duesshra this year.

It is good to see Preity back on the silver screen once again. She has shared screen space with Deol in a number of films. Preity has romanced Sunny in Farz and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

She was last seen in 'Ishkq in Paris' in 2013 and had appeared in cameo roles in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

