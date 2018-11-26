Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer Bhaiaji Superhit Box Office collections out

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer 'Bhaiaji Superhitt' released last week and the film has got a lukewarm response at the Box Office. The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak. It was after a long time that Preity Zinta was seen on-screen.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look. He wrote: #BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz.

'Bhaiaji Superhitt' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel were seen on the big screens after a long hiatus and the audiences were looking forward to it. Sunny Deol was seen in a double role in the movie and one of which is a gangster, aspiring to be a film actor.

