Sunny Deol releases new poster of Yamla Deewana Pagla Phir Se

New Delhi: The new poster of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' starring crazy hit trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was revealed by the makers today.

The film has been directed by Navaniat Singh and is the third installment of the hit series, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. In the new poster, while Sunny and Dharmendra are seen in a fun mood, Bobby appeared in a gloomy mood.

The Deols -- Dharmendra and Sunny and Bobby took to Twitter today to share the poster. "Ab hogi party behisab, chal pade hai teen nawab! #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe ke sath. @ypdphirse @aapkadharam @thedeol @kriti_official @penmovies @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal @SohamRockstrEnt ," wrote Sunny Deol.

Check out the poster here:

'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a sequel to the 2013 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series. The film has been directed by Navaniat Singh and stars Kriti Kharbanda as the female lead. The film also stars Salman Khan and veteran actress Rekha in special appearances.

The first teaser of the film was released on 14th June. It showcased Deols, Kriti and Salman as narrator and a cameo appearance.

Initially, the film was set to be released on Independence Day, i.e on August 15. However, to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Gold' and John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee's 'Satyamev Jayate', the makers decided to push its release date to August 31.

Reports suggest that actress Sonakshi Sinha will also do a special song for the film. The music for the film has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, Sharib-Toshi and Vishal Mishra.