Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol to start shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's untitled film from 2019

Sunny Deol to start shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi&#039;s untitled film from 2019
File photo

Actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi have together given several blockbusters like 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'. And the hit pair is all set to reunite again for Santoshi's untitled project, which is set to go on floors next year. 

Speaking about the project, Deol said that it will be a powerful character-driven film, like the duo's previous collaborations.

"We start the film around February-March next year and then finish it off. I can't give the space the film is set in but it's a complete story and is a character-driven film, like we have done before. My character goes through a journey, and it's about that. I begin the film after wrapping up my son's debut," he told new agency PTI.

The actor is currently tied up directing his son Karan's debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and awaiting the release of his next, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', scheduled to release on November 23. Sunny said directing his son is often a very emotional process but he can't let feelings overwhelm him.

"It is an emotional process because he is my son. But if I start evaluating like this then I wouldn't be able to work. One can't say the emotions won't come in the way but you can't let that happen. Otherwise, you shouldn't be doing it," he added.

Sunny said juggling between acting in films and also directing the forthcoming project is tough but he is enjoying it.

"For my son's film, we had to go to certain locations which people said was tough but I had to do it. The kind of person I am I want to reach as early as possible and set things up. Me being the director, I have to do the moving around because if I do it, others will be inspired too. We had lots of people, some even youngsters who perhaps cannot take that toughness. But if it's a requirement, I'll do it," he added.

