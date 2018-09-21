Sunny Deol unveils motion poster of much-delayed film Mohalla Assi - Watch

Mumbai: Sunny Deol took to Twitter to unveil the motion poster of his much-delayed film Mohalla Assi directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and co-starring Sakshi Tanwar.

Sunny shared the teaser on Twitter Friday morning while paying tribute to Lord Shiva and the Mighty Ganges who play a vital role in the lives of the Assi region in Varanasi (also known as Kashi or Benaras).

He wrote: "शिव की आराधना और गंगा मैया में विश्वास ही हम अस्सीवालों की पहचान है!

मोहला अस्सी में आपका स्वागत है! #MohallaAssi # 16 November

@mohallaassifilm @ravikishann @saurabhshukla_s @ZeeMusicCompany

#SakshiTanwar (sic)."

The film which was not cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (also known as Censor Board) for over two years has finally received a clearance certificate.

Check out the teaser here:

The film will hit theatres on November 16.

Based on Kashi Nath Singh's book 'Kashi Ka Assi' that dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998 -- including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission, the film was cleared with an 'A' certificate earlier in September.

Delay of the release began when the application for certification of the film was submitted to the CBFC in March 2016.

The Revising Committee of the board refused to issue the certificate for the screening of the film stating that the form and content of the film were highly derogatory of humans, culture and religion, including but not limited to mythology and was laden with abusive, explicit content.

They also stated that the makers were misusing the freedom of expression.

Producer Vinay Tiwari then appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), which in November 2016, directed the producer to carry out 10 cuts/modifications and resubmit the film for its consideration.

Contending that the FCAT order had a damaging effect on the theme of the movie, Tiwari challenged it in Delhi High Court through a writ petition. Thirteen months of appearing in court and 11 hearings later, they reserved a certificate, read a statement.

Earlier, following protests, the makers had removed a scene in which a man dressed as Lord Shiva was seen using abusive language.

Presented by Crossword Entertainment in association with Wisdom Tree Productions, the film has an ensemble cast with Ravi Kishan, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari and Rajendra Gupta in supporting roles.

Sunny was recently seen in his home production Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, a film co-starring his father Dharmendra and younger brother Bobby Deol. The film which happens to be the third instalments of the YPD franchise failed to attract moviegoers to the theatre. The two-time National Award-winning actor is all set to launch his elder son Karan Singh Deol in his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The title of the film is taken from one of Dharmendra's most famous songs - Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho.

Sunny also has another film Bhaiaji Superhit slated for release soon.

(With IANS inputs)