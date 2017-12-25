Sunny Deol's 'Mohalla Assi' makers file contempt petition against CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's much talked about venture 'Mohalla Assi' got embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released two years back. The film remained in news for overt use of expletives used by the makers followed by its alleged leak online.

'Mohalla Assi' release faced a ban after an FIR was filed in Varanasi against Sunny Deol and the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi for the alleged use of abusive language in the film. It was alleged that the film hurt religious sentiment, as per PTI.

Now, after the Delhi High court on December 11, 2017, directed the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to award an 'A' certificate to it within a week and quashing nine of the 10 cuts proposed by the Board, Crossword Entertainment has filed a fresh petition against the CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi reportedly.

According to barandbench.com, the petition has been filed alleging that Prasoon has failed to comply with the Delhi High court order. The Court had quashed 9 out of the 10 modifications proposed by the CBFC while allowing a disclaimer to be put at the beginning of the film. It also sustained a modification proposing to delete a cuss word said by a man dressed as Lord Shiva.

CBFC has challenged the said judgement by way of an LPA and has also filed a review petition, which is listed on January 5, 2018.

'Mohalla Assi' is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Crossword Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The venture is based on Dr Kashi Nath Singh's popular Hindi novel 'Kashi Ka Assi', a satire on the commercialisation of the pilgrimage city. The film stars Sunny Deol along with 'Dangal' actress Sakshi Tanwar playing the female lead.