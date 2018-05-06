Sunny Leone introduces Rysa as 'mini' Karenjit Kaur, shares pic

Actress-model Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which will be streamed on ZEE5, a digital platform which has a plethora of original content for the viewers.

On Saturday, she took to her Instagram to introduce a young girl named Rysa, who will play her younger version in her biopic. Sunny shared the photo of the girl, writing, "Introducing mini me “Karenjit Kaur Vohra” @heyyitsrysa @zee5 @namahpictures @freshlimefilms #karenjitkaur."

While Rysa will play the younger version of the actress in the biopic, Sunny will play herself for the later part of her life.

The show will revolve around Sunny, born as Karenjit and will trace her journey from her entry to the adult film industry and her subsequent rise in the Hindi film and television industry. Before her debut in Bollywood, Sunny had participated in the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. Post that, she went on to appear in several film namely Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She has been married to Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and they have been together for seven years now. Recently, the couple announced the birth of their twin babies - Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy. They also have adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.