Kangana Ranaut

'Super 30' and 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi': Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut Box Office clash averted?

Hrithik Roshan might release his film 'Super 30' a week before Republic Day.   

&#039;Super 30&#039; and &#039;Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi&#039;: Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut Box Office clash averted?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan's film 'Super 30' and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' are slated to release on January 25. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, then Hrithik might prepone the release of his film by a week.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the film are keen on having a solo release of the film. Since not one but two more films Emraan Hashmi’s 'Cheat India' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 'Thackrey' are in the race on January 25, Hrithik might have decided to opt out and choose another day.

The Krissh star may have chosen January 18 to release his film loosely based on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar. The film directed by Vikas Bahl will also star actress Mrunal Thakur.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, on the other hand, is based on Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana plays the titular role in the film directed by Krish and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti also stars Ankita Lokhande (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II), Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao) in pivotal roles.

