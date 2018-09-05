हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Super 30 first look poster out on Teachers' Day: Hrithik Roshan looks intense as mathematician Anand Kumar — Check out

The first look poster of Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar is out.

Super 30 first look poster out on Teachers&#039; Day: Hrithik Roshan looks intense as mathematician Anand Kumar — Check out
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Here's a good news for all Hrithik Roshan fans out there! After a long wait, the first official look of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' was unveiled by the actor on Wednesday. Hrithik, who essays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar in the film, shared the film poster on his Twitter and Instagram page on the occasion of Teachers' Day. 

The teaser poster depicts Hrithik Roshan in an intense bearded look. The first look of the film is visually stunning and apart from Hrithik's avatar in the poster, the caption at the bottom of it is hogging all the attention. The tagline "Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega" is a curious allusion to nepotism. Earlier Hrithik had left the netizens in a frenzy as he tweeted, "Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi banega."

Check out the posts shared by the actor here: 

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

And the journey begins...#Super30

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

The posters also have some mathematician formula etched on it.

This is the first time Hrithik will be playing a real-life character on the big screen. The film has been directed by Vicky Bahl and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Phantom Films. It is slated for release on 25 January 2019. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and television actor Nandish Singh. 

The film will be facing a clash with Kangana Ranaut's period-film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India'.

 

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSuper 30Super 30 posterSuper 30 first lookSuper 30 photoHrithik Roshan Super 30

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close