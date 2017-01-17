Sushant Singh Rajput FLIES high for ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ – WATCH, it’s mind-blowing
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput is turning out to be the next Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood. The very talented actor, who forayed into films with ‘Kai Po Che!’ is all set to fly high for ‘Chandamama Door Ke’, a never-tried-before theme in Indian cinema.
The ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ of the silverscreen, Sushant took to Twitter to share an incredible video on Tuesday.
In the video, we can see SSR flying a Boeing 737 fixed base simulator on the first day of is training session for ‘Chandamama Door Ke’.
Check out the video here:
Excitement at its peak!!
Chandamama door ke.#TrainingDay 1#Boeing 737 fixed base simulator.#flyhigh @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani pic.twitter.com/7pIMmrhGGy
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 17 January 2017
SSR will essay the role of an astronaut in the Sanjay Puran Chauhan film that will talk about India's space program and its astronaut landing in the moon in 2017-18.
Here’s wishing Sushy all the very best. After seeing him essay Mahendra Singh Dhoni on screen, it would be interesting to see him play an astronaut. Here’s hoping Chandamama fulfils all his desires!
