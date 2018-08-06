हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Mogul'? Here's the truth

There has not been any announcement regarding the final casting of the project as yet.

New Delhi: Ever since Akshay Kumar backed out of Gulshan Kumar biopic titled 'Mogul', speculation has kicked off regarding who is set to fill in his shoes. The ambitious project will be produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Rumours were rife that Sushant Singh Rajput might be seen playing the titular character of Gulshan Kumar in 'Mogul'. However, the truth is finally out now. Sushant ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of Innsaei Ventures in partnership with entrepreneur Varun Mathur.

The official spokesperson of Innsaei Ventures has clarified over the 'Mogul' rumour. He said, “This has reference to the speculation stating that Sushant Singh Rajput is working in Mogul. These are completely baseless rumours. Sushant Singh Rajput is not associated with the film and we deny his involvement in the project.”

Meanwhile, Sushant is currently busy with 'Drive' starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. He will be seen in 'Kedarnath' which marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. 

Also, Sushant has 'Sonchiriya' and 'Kizie Aur Manny' in his kitty. The actor has a packed calendar for this and coming year.

 

 

 

