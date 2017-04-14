Sushant Singh Rajput – Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Raabta’ First Look out!

Mumbai: The first look of Sushant Singh Rajput – Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Raabta’ has been unveiled. In the poster, we can see Kriti planting a kiss on SSR’s cheek.

Check out the First Look poster here:

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Raabta’ is jointly produced by Homi Adajania and T-Series.

Pritam has composed the music for the film which is will Susant and Kriti as a couple on screen for the first time.

Interestingly, ever since the duo started shooting for the film, speculations have been rife that the two share a special bond off the screen too!

Nonetheless, the film which comes across as a romantic tale, is slated to release on June 9.