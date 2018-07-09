Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi begin shoot for 'Kizie Aur Manny'—See first look

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fault In Our Stars

New Delhi: Talented star Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'Fault In Our Stars'. The makers have finally released the Hindi title of the film and it's called 'Kizie Aur Manny'.

The shoot of the film has commenced in Jamshedpur today and the makers have also unveiled the first look poster of the same. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... First look poster of #KizieAurManny... An official adaptation of #TheFaultInOurStars... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Music by AR Rahman... Shoot starts today in Jamshedpur.”

'Kizie Aur Manny' will also mark the directorial debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The music of the film will be composed by maestro AR Rahman and the film will hit the screens next year.

'Fault In Our Stars', the romantic tragedy, directed by Josh Boone is based on the novel of the same name by John Green.

The film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles. Woodley plays Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient who is forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with Augustus Waters, another cancer patient, played by Elgort.

Now, it will be interesting to see how it has been adapted in Hindi. 

