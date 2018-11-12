हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's gripping 'Kedarnath' trailer will give you goosebumps - Watch

Abhishek Kapoor, the filmmaker who has delivered hits 'Rock On!!' and 'Kai Po Che!' is back and how!

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan&#039;s gripping &#039;Kedarnath&#039; trailer will give you goosebumps - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath had left people spellbound. And now the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film to boost the level of excitement. The 2.59-second long trailer will leave you intrigued.

Abhishek Kapoor, the filmmaker who has delivered hits like 'Rock On!!' and 'Kai Po Che!' is back and how!

Abhishek Kapoor, the filmmaker who has delivered hits like 'Rock On!!' and 'Kai Po Che!' is back and how!

The stunning landscape of Uttarakhand and the serenity of the divine place has been beautifully captured on the reel by the makers. Sara, the newcomer is natural and flawless and she definitely has a bright future ahead. Sushant's subtle yet gritty performance will take your breath away.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The tagline of the film reads: "Love is a pilgrimage", and it is evident that Kedarnath is a passionate love story. It is a fictional tale of love blossoming between two individuals in the backdrop of destructive floods.

Kedarnath, which has been in news since its inception made headlines for multiple reasons. The filmmaker had to clear multiple roadblocks to ensure smooth release of the film that marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh). 

The 23-year-old is already very popular on social media and has a huge fan following.

Interestingly, Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. There were rumours suggesting that if Kedarnath release is pushed further then Simmba would become her launch vehicle. But that certainly isn't the case. Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath will mark the arrival of Sara in Bollywood.

It is also an important film for Sushant as he hasn't had a great time at the Box Office since M.S.Dhoni - The Untold Story in 2016. His previous release Raabta proved to be a dud. 

Here's wishing Sara and Sushant all the very best.

The film is slated to release on December 7.

