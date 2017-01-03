Sushant Singh Rajput takes a dig at ‘Befikre’ Ranveer Singh, Aditya Chopra?
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput has had a great year as Mahendra Singh Dhoni on celluloid. The hunk of an actor is extremely choosy about picking the right script and believes in doing films that he can completely associate with.
The ‘Kai Po Che!’ star, who has impressed even the likes of Shekhar Kapur has reportedly taken a jibe at contemporary Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films’ scion Aditya Chopra.
Interestingly, after Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’, SSR had featured in YRF’s ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’.
According to a report in dnaindia.com, Sushant took a dig at Ranveer and Aditya’s ‘Befikre’ that failed to impress the Box Office.
“Let me clear it once and for all. I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn’t have done it. I know it’s easier to decide after the results are out but I have a reason. If the same production house is offering me a niche film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), I would do it because Dibakar Banerjee (director) has a different interpretation of the old classic; and I would do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur (film-maker) will be raising a very important and immediate issue…" dnaindia.com quoted Sushant as saying.
Well, wonder what Ranveer and Adi have to say!
