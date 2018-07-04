हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput to do MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel?

Dhoni 2.0 will focus on Dhoni's contributions to the sport after the 2011 world cup victory, his T20 endeavours and also showcase significant moments of his personal life, reports suggest.  

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput had impressed fans and critics alike in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. The film helped Sushant to strengthen his roots in the Tinsel Town. And now the latest that we are hearing is that the actor may do a sequel to the film.

Yes, reports suggest that a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film based on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the cards and Ronnie Screwvala's production house is keen to take the sportsman's journey forward on celluloid.

Dhoni 2.0 will focus on Dhoni's contributions to the sport after the 2011 world cup victory, his T20 endeavours and also showcase significant moments of his personal life, reports suggest.

The hunk of an actor who made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013, went on to do Yash Raj Films' productions such as Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2013 and 2015 respectively. He essayed a cameo in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK in 2014. And in 2016, he made a splash on the screen as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the film that helped him resurrect his position at the Box Office.

His latest release Raabta (2017) opposite Kriti Sanon proved to be a disaster at the Box Office. And hence, he needs a super-hit to his credit soon. He has Kedarnath lined up for release this November. He also has Drive Film and Sonchiriya in the pipeline.

 

