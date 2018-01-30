Sushant Singh Rajput unveils his dacoit look in Sonchiriya – See pic

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, will be essaying a dacoit in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. The actor took to Twitter Tuesday morning to unveil his first look.

We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully. He sports unkempt hair, bushy moustache and beard. A rifle is placed upright on the ground and a pack of cartridges around his left arm add dimension to his character in the film.

He tweeted: “SONCHIRIYA सोन चिरैया

#AbhishekChaubey

@RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @honeytrehan @psbhumi @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ashutoshrana10 (sic).”

Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, Sonchiriya is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves arounf dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”

Sushant has always remained tight-lipped about his films. The young actor has come a long way to make it thus far. He began his acting career with TV soaps. He became a household name as Manav after appearing in Zee TV’s popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.

He got a big break in Bollywood when Abhishek Kapoor roped him for his film Kai Po Che. And since then, Sushant’s career graph has shown massive growth. He bagged a plump Yash Raj Films’ deal and appeared in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. He played a cameo in Aamir Khan starrer PK and went on to impress critics by his performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. His next – Raabta based on reincarnation proved to be a dud at the Box Office but the actor has a number of big films in the pipeline.

He will soon be seen in Kedarnath this summer and has Drive, Chandamama Door Ke and Gustakhiyan in his kitty.