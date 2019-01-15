Sushant Singh Rajput's next film titled 'Rifleman' – Watch teaser

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) won a million hearts with his performance in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year. The film also marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan and it earned rave reviews from the fans and critics alike.

The actor has some interesting projects keeping him busy this year. A new film starring SSR has been announced and it is titled 'Rifleman'. The makers decided to make the big announcement on Army Day (January 15).

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the teaser video. He wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL... Sushant Singh Rajput is #Rifleman... Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films... 2019 release... More details later... Official announcement.”

IT’S OFFICIAL... Sushant Singh Rajput is #Rifleman... Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films... 2019 release... More details later... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/rvWn2zQHtE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

'Rifleman' will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films. More details about the project are awaited.

Sushant has films like Chichhore, Kizie Aur Manny and Drive in his kitty. Also, his next 'Sonchiriya' is up for release on February 8, 2019. It is directed by 'Udta Punjab' fame helmer Abhishek Chaubey and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana among others.