Swara Bhaskar's 'Anaarkali of Arrah' teaser to be launched by Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: The teaser of Swara Bhaskar's next "Anaarkali of Arrah" will be unveiled today by her good friend Sonam Kapoor.

"Swara is a dear friend and someone I deeply respect as an actor. When I saw the teaser of 'Anaarkali of Arrah"' I was so excited and happy to lend my support to her and the film," Sonam said in a statement.

The "Nil Battey Sannata" actress is happy and thankful that the "Neerja" actress is supporting her film.

"Sonam is the most wonderful person I know in Bollywood. She is one of the most encouraging and enabling woman and friend anyone can ever have," Swara said.

Both Sonam and Swara have worked together on films like "Raanjhanaa", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and they will team up again for "Veere Di Wedding".

"Anarkali of Arrah" revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs.

Things take an ugly turn when Anaarkali has confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

Produced by Priya and Sandiip Kapur, directed by Avinash Das "Anaarkali of Arrah" releases on March 24 this year.