Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls who criticised her 'masturbation' scene in Veere Di Wedding

'Veere Di Wedding' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has been receiving a lot of praise. The film has become the third highest Bollywood grosser in its opening weekend. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

'Veere Di Wedding' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has been receiving a lot of praise and has gone to become the third highest Bollywood grosser in its opening weekend. 

The movie, a female-centric, however, has not received well by a certain section. due to the film leading ladies talking openly about sex and using the 'F' word at every given situation. 

In addition, the film also has a masturbation scene, enacted by Swara Bhaskar, which has prompted these people to brutally criticise the 'Anaarkali of Aarah' actress. 

"Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeerDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when the masturbation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theatre my grandmother said "I'm Hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeerDiWedding (sic)."

This tweet has been shared by several people on the social media prompting a number of people to question that why the so-called bunch of 'Sanskari' people took grandmothers for a film that clearly hinted about its adult content in its trailer. 

One Twitter user Joy Das had an epic reply for such people as he wrote, "For some weird reasons, people who can't spell 'Masturbation' are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara (sic)."

Another user, Karthik said, "For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film."

Despite the backlash from a certain group for its explicit content and bold dialogues, the film has been raking in the moolah at the Box Office. So far, 'Veere Di Wedding' has collected Rs 22 crore at the ticket counter. 

