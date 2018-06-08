हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker opens on receiving criticism for masturbation scene in 'Veere Di Wedding'

'Veere Di Wedding' has been produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

New Delhi: The girl gang of 'Veere Di Wedding', namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are basking in the glory of its success. But it hasn't been all things rosy for the makers of this all-female flick.

The makers and actress Swara Bhasker was heavily trolled on social media for the masturbation scene in the movie. The actress has finally opened up on the whole controversy. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Swara talked about how she knew the scene would invite her a lot of trolls.

She has been quoted as saying, “Yes, I did anticipate the hate that has come my way but I don’t think you should care about that as an actor and an artiste. I don’t think you should care about what the (audience) reaction would be while performing as it is distractive, unhelpful and creates a fear that doesn’t help in the performance anyway."

Adding more, she said, “Our society is very hypocritical when it comes to standards for men and women. It is completely okay for men to do whatever they want. You can show men doing anything on the screen. But for women, it becomes ‘oh bold’, ‘oh controversial’, ‘oh shocking.’ So, I knew I would be trolled.”

“What would you say to trolls who think it is wrong for a woman to masturbate or who chose to slut shame actors who show the act of masturbation on screen. I think it shows their mentality which is narrow-minded and low. In any case, trolling is you hiding behind the anonymity of your Twitter name being abusive or shaming people who you would not meet in life and even if you do, you would take a selfie. So frankly, I don’t have time to think about them,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been appreciated for her bold act. The film has set the Box office on fire and has earned Rs 56.96 crore in seven days. The figures are expected to witness an upward trend this weekend.

